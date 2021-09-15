Allied Healthcare Products up 14% today but last month has been rough
Sep. 15, 2021 1:57 PM ETAllied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +14.2%) are showing signs of strength today, something that hasn't been said of the stock in a while.
- Over the last month, the stock is down 48%. And prior to today's rally, the stock was down 22% over the last five trading days.
- Year-to-date has been more promising for the maker of health care respiratory products with shares up 31%.
- Allied, which also produces personal protective equipment, may also benefit from President Biden's $65B pandemic preparedness initiative.