Allied Healthcare Products up 14% today but last month has been rough

Sep. 15, 2021 1:57 PM ETAllied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

portable oxygen concentrator to put gas for patients with respiratory disorders
JadeThaiCatwalk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +14.2%) are showing signs of strength today, something that hasn't been said of the stock in a while.
  • Over the last month, the stock is down 48%. And prior to today's rally, the stock was down 22% over the last five trading days.
  • Year-to-date has been more promising for the maker of health care respiratory products with shares up 31%.
  • Allied, which also produces personal protective equipment, may also benefit from President Biden's $65B pandemic preparedness initiative.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.