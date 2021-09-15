American Express credit quality holds steady in August, principal balance slips
Sep. 15, 2021 2:10 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Express (AXP +1.1%) U.S. consumer card delinquency rate holds steady at 0.6% in August, unchanged from July and June. That's markedly lower than the 1.2% delinquency rate in August 2020.
- U.S. consumer net write-off rate was 0.6% in August, down slightly from 0.7% in July and markedly lower than 2.5% in August 2020.
- For U.S. small business cardholders, the August delinquency rate of 0.5% ticked up from 0.4% in July, and the net write-off rate of 0.5% was unchanged from the previous month.
- Ending total principal balance for AmEx's credit account master trust was $23.9B at Aug. 31, down from $24.2B at July 31.
