American Express credit quality holds steady in August, principal balance slips

Sep. 15, 2021 2:10 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

American Express EMV Chip Cards
WilshireImages/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • American Express (AXP +1.1%) U.S. consumer card delinquency rate holds steady at 0.6% in August, unchanged from July and June. That's markedly lower than the 1.2% delinquency rate in August 2020.
  • U.S. consumer net write-off rate was 0.6% in August, down slightly from 0.7% in July and markedly lower than 2.5% in August 2020.
  • For U.S. small business cardholders, the August delinquency rate of 0.5% ticked up from 0.4% in July, and the net write-off rate of 0.5% was unchanged from the previous month.
  • Ending total principal balance for AmEx's credit account master trust was $23.9B at Aug. 31, down from $24.2B at July 31.
  • Previously (Aug. 16), American Express credit card metrics maintain strength in July
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.