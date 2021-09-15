Theravance Bio suffers double downgrade at JP Morgan after trial setback

Sep. 15, 2021 2:15 PM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Theravance Biopharma (TBPH -13.7%) has shed more than a tenth of its value after the company’s plan to save operating expenses failed to offset the impact of a late-stage trial setback for ampreloxetine in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension ((nOH)).
  • In reaction, J.P. Morgan has downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight, noting a lack of “value creating pipeline catalysts” after a series of pipeline setbacks suffered by the company over the past year.
  • Despite the positively-viewed attempts to control operating expenses, “we see both fundamental and sentiment based headwinds going forward,” the analyst Anupam Rama wrote.
  • The price target slashed by ~58.8% to $7.00 per share implies a downside of ~12.9% to the last close.
  • Read: A few weeks ago, Theravance (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its mid-stage study of izencitinib in ulcerative colitis failed to meet the primary endpoint.
  • However, Theravance (TBPH) is awaiting Phase 2 results for izencitinib in Crohn's disease in Q4 2021 or early Q1 2022, the company announced in August.
