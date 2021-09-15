The Honest Company appoints Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer

Sep. 15, 2021 3:17 PM ETThe Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) has appointed Pete Gerstberger as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, effective October 4.
  • Gerstberger holds over 18 years of experience in leading extensive digital strategy and product development, having spearheaded ground-breaking initiatives at both Amazon and Ring previously.
  • At HNST, Gerstberger will be focued on growing the company’s omnichannel strategy, using Honest Omni-Analytics and insights to drive the digital business. As a member of the executive team, Gerstberger will also contribute in moving the corporate strategy forward.
  • Earlier this week, Honest Company rallied on analyst note that recent IRI point-of-sales data for the company were strong.
