Amazon Games taps Ubisoft veteran to lead Montreal studio
Sep. 15, 2021 3:38 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), UBSFYUBSFFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amazon Games (AMZN +0.9%) is still making key investments despite some bumps in its videogaming development road - hiring Ubisoft's (OTCPK:UBSFY) Alexandre Parizeau to lead its newly opened Montreal studio.
- Parizeau will hit the ground running leading the studio's first game, a multiplayer competitive AAA title.
- The Montreal studio joins other Amazon locations including Seattle, Orange County, and San Diego.
- Parizeau was senior producer on such Ubisoft hits as Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six: Vegas.
- Amazon hit a snag with its first big-budget game, Crucible, canceling development last fall. But its next original game New World is set for release Sept. 28.