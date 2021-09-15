Boeing's latest delivery totals suggest risk to full-year targets, analyst says
Sep. 15, 2021 3:53 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Boeing (BA +1.2%) reported August delivery numbers that suggest its full-year delivery target may be at risk, Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein says in maintaining his Neutral rating and $265 price target on the stock.
- While Boeing's 22 August deliveries show a trend in the right direction, Epstein thinks the company may be falling behind on its targets of delivering 50 737 MAX jets per month and finishing the year with 225 aircraft in inventory.
- "Assuming an average H2 2021 production rate of ~21 aircraft per month, BA would need to ramp-up deliveries to ~62 jets per month from just 14 jets in August in order to reach the 225 inventory target by year-end," Epstein writes while projecting 35 737 deliveries per month in H2 and a year-end inventory of 303 jets.
- Boeing forecasts a $9T market for aerospace products and services over the next decade, up from expectations of $8.5T a year ago, according to its 2021 market outlook.