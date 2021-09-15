Narrower drug pricing bill introduced in House by centrist Democrats
- A new bill introduced in the House by a handful of centrist Democrats would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare, but only for drugs that have no competition.
- The bill, the Reduced Costs and Continued Cures Act, was introduced by Rep. Scott Peters (Calif.) and Kurt Schrader (Ore.). Reps. Kathleen Rice (N.Y.), Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), and Lou Correa (Calif.) are co-sponsors.
- The proposed legislation could through a wrench into legislation that is backed by Democratic leadership, which would allow price negotiation by Medicare on nearly all drugs.
- An out-of-pocket maximum cap on prescription drug expenditure would be set for Medicare beneficiaries based on an individual's Federal Poverty Level standing.
- Regarding the drug price lowering in the narrower band of eligible drugs, the Peters/Schrader bill would allow HHS to negotiate price concessions between 25% and 35%.
- It would base beneficiary cost-sharing on the post-rebate price of a drug rather than the original list price to further reduce the cost burden on patients. It also sets a $50 out-of-pocket maximum on insulin per month.
- Major pharma companies: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Last week, a group of small biotech companies sent a letter to President Biden and congressional leaders warning them of negative impacts sweeping drug pricing legislation would have on R&D.