Electronic Arts rises 3% after reiterating FY22 bookings despite Battlefield launch delay
Sep. 15, 2021 4:14 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) changed the launch date of Battlefield 2042, to Nov. 19, 2021 and reiterating its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022, despite change in the launch date.
- "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players," said DICE Studio GM Oskar Gabrielson.
- EA +3.30% at $141.56 after-hours