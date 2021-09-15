Moderna talks up COVID-19 vaccine booster shot potential

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) talked up the potential benefit of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine, and highlighted a new analysis suggesting the vaccine is highly effective against circulating variants of concern.
  • The analysis of follow-up through 1 year in the Phase 3 COVE study suggested a lower risk of breakthrough infection in participants vaccinated more recently (median 8 months after first dose) compared to participants vaccinated last year (median 13 months after first dose).
  • The reduction in incidence rates for participants vaccinated more recently compared to participants vaccinated last year was 36% (95% CI: 17-52%)
  • The increased risk of breakthrough in this analysis quantifies the impact of waning immunity in the COVE study between the median follow-up time of 8 months and 13 months since first dose.
  • The company believes this adds to evidence of potential benefit of a booster dose of mRNA-1273.
