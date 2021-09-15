VICI Properties repays secured term Loan B facility
Sep. 15, 2021 4:21 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor35 Comments
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) used net proceeds from the issuance of 65M shares closed on Sep.14 and proceeds from settlement of the forward sale agreement entered into in June 2020 for repaying in full ~$2,102.5M of existing indebtedness under the seven-year senior secured first lien term loan B facility originally entered into Dec.2017.
- Related to the payoff of the Term Loan B Facility, the related interest rate swap agreements were also terminated and the company incurred breakage costs of ~$66.9M.
- "The repayment of the Term Loan B Facility retires all of the secured debt on VICI Properties' balance sheet," CFO David Kieske commented.