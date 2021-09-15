VICI Properties repays secured term Loan B facility

Sep. 15, 2021 4:21 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor35 Comments

Repayment period memo on the blue piece of paper.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) used net proceeds from the issuance of 65M shares closed on Sep.14 and proceeds from settlement of the forward sale agreement entered into in June 2020 for repaying in full ~$2,102.5M of existing indebtedness under the seven-year senior secured first lien term loan B facility originally entered into Dec.2017.
  • Related to the payoff of the Term Loan B Facility, the related interest rate swap agreements were also terminated and the company incurred breakage costs of ~$66.9M.
  • "The repayment of the Term Loan B Facility retires all of the secured debt on VICI Properties' balance sheet," CFO David Kieske commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.