Blackstone, Vista Equity acquire ed-tech solutions provider Ellucian
Sep. 15, 2021 Blackstone Inc. (BX)
- Funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Vista Equity Partners completed the acquisition of higher education technology solutions provider Ellucian.
- The company said the firms are investing in Ellucian through their respective long-term private equity strategies, which hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.
- "Ellucian has achieved several milestones in enabling more than 1,100 customers to modernize in the cloud with the strong support of TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Blackstone and Vista share our vision for Ellucian's long-term growth with a focus on accelerating digital transformation, our open SaaS platform and international expansion," said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen.