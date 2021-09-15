Vistra plans Illinois solar, battery energy storage sites
Sep. 15, 2021
- Vistra (VST +3.3%) says it expects to spend more than $550M to build six combined utility-scale solar and battery energy storage sites and three standalone battery energy storage sites in Illinois, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed sweeping energy transition legislation into law today.
- The company says the legislation supports its future build and operation of up to 300 MW of utility-scale solar and 150 MW of battery energy storage facilities at nine retired or to-be-retired coal plant sites in central and southern Illinois.
- Vistra expects several projects will begin to enter commercial service starting in 2023, with all projects entering commercial service by 2025.
