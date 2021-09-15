Robinhood brings its marketing to college campuses this fall - WSJ
Sep. 15, 2021 4:37 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), the stock trading app that appeals to young investors, is heading to college campuses to recruit more first-time traders, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- During the marketing campaign, the company that's come under scrutiny for its so-called "gamification" of trading will give to students who sign up for a brokerage account with their school email $15 to trade and they'll receive a chance to win $20K, the WSJ said. Company executives will also visit community colleges and historically black colleges and universities this autumn.
- While trading via mobile apps surged early in the pandemic, the pace is slowing in recent months. In Q2, Robinhood's (HOOD) daily average number of stock trades was essentially flat from a year ago. And for Q3, the company expects lower trading activity across the industry and "considerably fewer new funded accounts" vs. Q2.
- Robinhood product chief Aparna Chennapragada told the WSJ that the campaign is part of its long-term goal to make investing accessible to people how haven't historically taken part in investing. It's about "meeting the next generation where they are," she said.
- The company has made substantial investments in informational content in ways that younger investors can understand, Chennapragada told the WSJ.
- Earlier this year, the company settled a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a college student who took his life after believing he incurred big trading losses on the app, the newspaper said.
- In June, the company was hit with a $70M penalty from Finra over outages and failing to exercise due diligence before allowing customers to place options trades.