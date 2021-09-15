Dover acquires The Espy Corporation
Sep. 15, 2021 4:38 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Industrial products company Dover (NYSE:DOV) has acquired The Espy Corporation, a specialist in signal intelligence solutions.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Located outside of Austin, Texas, Espy designs and manufactures advanced electronic radio frequency sensor systems to detect, record, analyze and geolocate signals. It will become part of the Microwave Products Group within Dover's Engineered Products segment as part of the acquisition.
- The acquisition will enable MPG to capitalize on long-term growth trends in signal intelligence and offer an enhanced set of advanced radio frequency signal solutions to various end-markets, primarily within the defense industry.