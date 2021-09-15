AvalonBay Communities completes $700M green bond offering; redeems $450M notes
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) completed a public offering of $700M of 2.050% senior notes due 2032.
- The effective interest rate of the notes is 2.153%, including the impact of a prior interest rate hedge and offering costs.
- Yield to Investors is 2.063%.
- The company expects to allocate the net proceeds of ~$693.3M to finance or refinance new or existing eligible green projects.
- Pending such allocation, the company may use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development of apartment communities and repayment of debt, including repaying outstanding debt under its $1.75B revolving variable rate unsecured credit facility.
- The Company also noted that as of Sept. 11 it redeemed all of its outstanding $450M of 2.95% Medium-Term Notes due 2022 at a redemption amount of ~$468.64M.
- The notes redemption was funded through available cash and borrowings under its credit facility.