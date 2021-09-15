Trustmark National Bank unit gets $60M allocation award for community projects
Sep. 15, 2021 4:55 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trustmark National Bank's, a unit of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK), subsidiary, subsidiary Southern Community Capital will receive a $60M allocation award for investment in community projects under the New Markets Tax Credit Program (NMTC Program).
- Southern Community has received two previous NMTC allocation awards totaling $100M.
- The NMTC Program, which is administered by the U.S. Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund), attracts private capital into low-income communities by allowing investors to get a tax credit against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments in projects in economically distressed communities.
- “Southern Community Capital is appreciative of CDFI Fund’s continued support of its efforts to deploy this highly flexible resource into underserved, predominantly rural communities in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas,” said Monica Day, President and CEO of Southern Community Capital. “We will use the NMTC allocation to focus on financing borrowers whose projects will provide access to quality jobs and training, including workforce development and job skills."