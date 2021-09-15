PepsiCo targets early 2022 for Beyond Meat joint venture product launch

PepsiCo Canada facility on Falbourne St. in Mississauga, On, Canada.
  • PepsiCo (PEP +0.6%) and Beyond Meat's (BYND +0.3%) joint venture titled The PLANeT Partnership is aiming to release its products made from plant-based proteins in early 2022.
  • “This is only the beginning of what I think is going to be a game-changing JV," said Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta on CNBC. Laguarta added that brands that speak out on environmental issues in direct marketing and advertising are performing better.
  • Sustainability is becoming an increasing focus at Pepsi as the company recently announced a company-wide program to reach zero net emissions by 2040 and hopes the movement will provide it with a competitive advantage.
  • The move puts pressure on competitor Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) which has also been working to promote environmentally-sound practices, including moving towards 100% recycled plastic bottles.
