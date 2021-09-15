Babcock & Wilcox to acquire 60% stake in Fosler Construction
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in Fosler Construction Company.
- Transaction is expected to close at the end of September 2021.
- Based in Illinois, Fosler is an experienced solar energy contractor, with over 100 operational solar installations across the state of Illinois and active projects in New York, Virginia and Maryland. It will become a part of Babcock & Wilcox's Renewable segment and continue to be led by its Chief Executive Officer Paul Fosler. Fosler will retain a minority stake in the company.
- The strategic acquisition will expand Babcock & Wilcox's reach to capitalize on robust solar projects pipeline.
- Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This transaction aligns with B&W’s aggressive growth and expansion of our clean and renewable energy businesses. Fosler Construction is an established leader in the commercial and utility solar business, and we’re excited about the many opportunities we see to work together to capitalize on a North American solar market that is expected to have a high rate of growth over the next five years."
