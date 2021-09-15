Village Farms launches new branding to reflect focus on cannabinoids, health products
Sep. 15, 2021 5:08 PM ET
- Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) unveiled a new corporate branding and launched a new corporate website.
- The company said the new branding embodies its evolution over the last four years to a vertically integrated plant-based consumer products company, targeting opportunities in North America and globally with a specific focus on cannabinoids and related health products.
- "As much as our new branding reflects who we are today, it also encapsulates our plans for the future. We are executing on an aggressive growth strategy to deliver durable shareholder value throughout the near-, medium- and long-terms – one that has already seen our sales1 nearly double since 2017," said CEO Michael DeGiglio.