  • Higher commodity prices presented a key theme in Wednesday's equity market. Oil producers rallied on the back of strong crude prices, with notable gains coming from EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
  • Meanwhile, aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE:AA) added to its recent strength to set a new high. This came as investors bet that a recent advance in aluminum prices would persist.
  • Elsewhere, M&A news inspired another of the day's notable gainers. GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) spiked more than 50% on a $2B+ deal to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).
  • Turning to the session's biggest losers, Theravance Bio (NASDAQ:TBPH) suffered another setback on Wednesday. The company failed in a clinical trial and announced massive layoffs in a bid to refocus the company.
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) also recorded a massive decline. A harsh report from a well-known short-seller prompted a double-digit percentage decline and took the stock to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Standout Gainer

  • GreenSky (GSKY) skyrocketed 53% on Wednesday after it agreed to a merger deal with Goldman Sachs (GS). The loan provider will be taken over by the famed Wall Street bank in a deal valued at $2.2B.
  • The transaction is structured as a stock swap, with each GSKY share valued at 0.03 shares of GS stock. That equates to a purchase price of $12.11 based on Tuesday's closing price.
  • GSKY closed Wednesday's action at $11.90, a gain of $7.37 on the day.
  • The stock had seen gains earlier in the year, including an advance in late January and early February followed by another step higher in late July and early August.
  • All told, GSKY has risen nearly 163% since the beginning of 2021.

Standout Loser

  • A string of negative headlines weighed on shares of Theravance Bio (TBPH), leaving it one of the day's biggest percentage losers. Shares recovered a portion of their early losses by the close, but TBPH still dropped about 16% on the session.
  • TBPH announced disappointing clinical study results, as well as a cost-cutting effort that includes a massive headcount reduction.
  • The company revealed it was slashing about 270 positions, or around 75% of the total. TBPH said the move would let it focus on commercializing respiratory therapeutics.
  • Meanwhile, the firm announced that its ampreloxetine product missed the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.
  • TBPH plunged at the open Wednesday on the news, establishing a fresh intraday 52-week low of $6.10.
  • While the stock later partly rebounded from that trough, it still ended the day down $1.27 at $6.77.
  • The prospects for TBPH didn't always seem so gloomy. Shares touched a 52-week high of $22.74 in April, but have since trended lower. That includes a previous massive sell-off in late August, when another disappointing clinical-trial result sparked a 35% single-session decline.
  • All told, the stock has now lost 70% of its value since setting that April high.

Notable New High

  • Oil producers weren't the only firms to see their stocks advance on the back of strong commodity prices. Alcoa (AA) has risen steadily over the past four weeks, including a nearly 8% advance in Wednesday's session.
  • The aluminum producer has received a boost from rising prices of its key product. Earlier this week, the price for aluminum reached $3,000 per metric ton for the first time in more than a decade.
  • Supply issues have contributed to the recent advance in the commodity.
  • The price of aluminum dipped more than 2% on Wednesday, but that didn't stop AA's advance. The stock climbed $3.69 on the day to close at $51.68.
  • AA has risen steadily over most of the past month. Since August 19, the stock has gained 40%. It is up nearly 272% over the past year.

Notable New Low

  • Activist short-seller Scorpion Capital got its wish on Wednesday after releasing a report that sent Berkeley Lights (BLI) to a new 52-week low.
  • Calling the company a "raging dumpster fire," Scorpion pointed to accelerating losses and reduced operating margins as signs of trouble at the digital cell-biology company.
  • Scorpion issued a price target of $0 for the stock.
  • Spurred lower by the report, BLI dropped nearly 19% Wednesday to close at $26.62 after setting a new intraday 52-week low of $24.66 earlier in the session.
  • Prior to Wednesday's slide, BLI had hovered in a range near its previous lows. Shares had reached an intraday 52-week high of $113.53 last year.
  • The stock is down about 68% for 2021 as a whole.
