Boston Properties prices $850M green bond offering, to redeem $1B of notes
Sep. 15, 2021 5:15 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties' (NYSE:BXP) limited partnership agrees to sell $850.0M of 2.450% senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a public offering.
- The notes priced at 99.959% of principal amount to yield 2.454% to maturity. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 29.
- Boston Properties Limited Partnership intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds, estimated at $842.5M, to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects in the U.S. The offering won't have a material impact on Boston Properties' (BXP) Q3 results of operations.
- Pending the allocation of the proceeds to green projects, BPLP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of the $1.0B principal amount of outstanding 3.85% senior notes that are scheduled to mature on Feb. 1, 2023. BPLP intends to use available cash and/or borrowings under its unsecured line of credit to fund the remaining portion of the funds needed to redeem the 2023 notes in full.
- It's the fourth green bond offering BPLP has launched.
- BPLP currently owns 28.1M square feet of green building projects, of which 96% have been certified at the two highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum.
- In June 2019, the office REIT's operating partnership offered $850M of green bonds.