Boston Properties prices $850M green bond offering, to redeem $1B of notes

Sep. 15, 2021 5:15 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Office buildings financial district at sunset in Boston
Sono Creative/iStock via Getty Images

  • Boston Properties' (NYSE:BXP) limited partnership agrees to sell $850.0M of 2.450% senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a public offering.
  • The notes priced at 99.959% of principal amount to yield 2.454% to maturity. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 29.
  • Boston Properties Limited Partnership intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds, estimated at $842.5M, to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects in the U.S. The offering won't have a material impact on Boston Properties' (BXP) Q3 results of operations.
  • Pending the allocation of the proceeds to green projects, BPLP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of the $1.0B principal amount of outstanding 3.85% senior notes that are scheduled to mature on Feb. 1, 2023. BPLP intends to use available cash and/or borrowings under its unsecured line of credit to fund the remaining portion of the funds needed to redeem the 2023 notes in full.
  • It's the fourth green bond offering BPLP has launched.
  • BPLP currently owns 28.1M square feet of green building projects, of which 96% have been certified at the two highest LEED certification levels of Gold and Platinum.
  • In June 2019, the office REIT's operating partnership offered $850M of green bonds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.