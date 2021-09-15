U.S. weekly traffic declines 1.3% on lower intermodal volume
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 1.3% Y/Y to 468,610 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending September 11, 2021.
- Carloads up 4.5% to 223,710; intermodal volume down 6% to 244,900 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last year.
- 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase with coal, up 9,749 carloads, to 69,927; metallic ores and metals, up 4,227 carloads, to 22,395 among others.
- Commodity groups that posted decreases included motor vehicles and parts, down 4,862 carloads, to 10,121; grain, down 4,830 carloads, to 16,718; and petroleum and petroleum products, down 558 carloads, to 9,797.
- For the first 36 weeks of 2021, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 8,293,870 carloads, up 8.2% from the same point last year; and 9,994,693 intermodal units, up 11.5%.
- Region-wise weekly data: North America, 637,926 carloads and intermodal units (-7.3%); Canadian railroads, 73,214 carloads (-5.8%) and 62,820 intermodal units (-11.1%); Mexican railroad, 19,250 carloads (+13.5%) and 14,032 intermodal units (-11.2% Y/Y).
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) bidding war ends after signing in the merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) in a $31B deal, citing it as "superior" offer over Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) bid which refused to raise it offer.
- Other related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC).
