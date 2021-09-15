U.S. weekly traffic declines 1.3% on lower intermodal volume

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 1.3% Y/Y to 468,610 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending September 11, 2021.
  • Carloads up 4.5% to 223,710; intermodal volume down 6% to 244,900 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last year.
  • 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase with coal, up 9,749 carloads, to 69,927; metallic ores and metals, up 4,227 carloads, to 22,395 among others.
  • Commodity groups that posted decreases included motor vehicles and parts, down 4,862 carloads, to 10,121; grain, down 4,830 carloads, to 16,718; and petroleum and petroleum products, down 558 carloads, to 9,797.
  • For the first 36 weeks of 2021, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 8,293,870 carloads, up 8.2% from the same point last year; and 9,994,693 intermodal units, up 11.5%.
  • Region-wise weekly data: North America, 637,926 carloads and intermodal units (-7.3%); Canadian railroads, 73,214 carloads (-5.8%) and 62,820 intermodal units (-11.1%); Mexican railroad, 19,250 carloads (+13.5%) and 14,032 intermodal units (-11.2% Y/Y).
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) bidding war ends after signing in the merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) in a $31B deal, citing it as "superior" offer over Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) bid which refused to raise it offer.
  • Other related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC).
  • Also Read: Soybeans jump as crop conditions decline, more Midwest heat forecast
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.