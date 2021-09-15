Ontex to get R$500M from Hypera in arbitration settlement for personal hygiene unit
Sep. 15, 2021 5:24 PM ETHypera S.A. (HYPMY), ONXXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ontex Group (OTC:ONXXF) will receive R$500M from Hypera S.A. (OTCPK:HYPMY) to settle certain claims in an arbitration related to the acquisition of the Brazilian personal hygiene business of Hypera.
- The company will receive the settlement amount from Hypera by October 1.
- Ontex acquired the Brazilian personal hygiene business from Hypera in March 2017 for an enterprise value of R$1B.
- Under this agreement, the arbitration proceedings that Ontex began will be closed.
- The company will use the funds, after deducting certain arbitration-related costs, to pay down debt, consistent with its ambition to reduce leverage.