Cisco sees half of its sales soon coming from software and subscriptions
Sep. 15, 2021 6:05 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) said that its expects half of its sales will likely come from software and recurring revenue as it continues shifting into new areas beyond its long-time core networking products.
- Scott Herron, the company's chief financial officer, gave an assessment of Cisco's business at a virtual meeting with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. Herron said an ongoing worldwide shortage in computing parts such as memory chips and power supply units will result in some pressure on the company's hardware profit margins. Still, Herron said Cisco sees that part of its business continuing to grow.
- With regards to software and subscriptions, the company estimates that section of its business will grow from 44% of total sales in its 2021 fiscal year, to 50% by 2025. Cisco also forecast a midpoint of $62.9 billion for its 2025 fiscal year revenue.
- Last month, Cisco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.