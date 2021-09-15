Cisco sees half of its sales soon coming from software and subscriptions

Sep. 15, 2021 6:05 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) said that its expects half of its sales will likely come from software and recurring revenue as it continues shifting into new areas beyond its long-time core networking products.
  • Scott Herron, the company's chief financial officer, gave an assessment of Cisco's business at a virtual meeting with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. Herron said an ongoing worldwide shortage in computing parts such as memory chips and power supply units will result in some pressure on the company's hardware profit margins. Still, Herron said Cisco sees that part of its business continuing to grow.
  • With regards to software and subscriptions, the company estimates that section of its business will grow from 44% of total sales in its 2021 fiscal year, to 50% by 2025. Cisco also forecast a midpoint of $62.9 billion for its 2025 fiscal year revenue.
  • Last month, Cisco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.