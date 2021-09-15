Sibanye Stillwater buys 50% stake in Nevada lithium project for $490M
Sep. 15, 2021 6:54 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor95 Comments
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) agrees to acquire half of Ioneer Ltd.'s Nevada lithium project for $490M, Reuters reports, in one of the largest-ever deals ever for U.S. supply of the battery metal.
- The two companies will form a joint venture to develop the Rhyolite Ridge mine 220 miles north of Las Vegas, and now will work to secure debt financing to fund the rest of the project, whose development is expected to cost $850M.
- If Ioneer decides to expand operations to a nearby lithium deposit, Sibanye also will have the option to pay $50M to secure a 50% stake in that project.
- In February, Sibanye purchased a 30% stake in Finnish lithium company Keliber.