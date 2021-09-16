Callaway Golf prices upsized secondary stock offering at $29.25
Sep. 15, 2021 11:57 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has priced its upsized public offering of 4M common shares (from 3M) at $29.25/share, all of which are being sold by PEP TG Investments LP.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 600K shares.
- Closing date is September 20, 2021.
- The company is not selling any of its shares and will not receive any of the proceeds from the stock offering.
- Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and MUFG is acting as co-manager of the offering.
- Earlier in the premarket session, Callaway Golf jumped to four-week high amid surge in volume.