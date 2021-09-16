Metropolitan Bank prices equity offering at $75
Sep. 16, 2021 12:09 AM ETMetropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) has priced its public offering of 2M common shares at $75.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$150M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 300K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the repayment or redemption of outstanding debt, share repurchases, investments in the Bank, ongoing operations and possible acquisitions of businesses or assets.
- Closing date is September 20, 2021.
- J.P. Morgan and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as joint book-running managers.
