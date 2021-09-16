Diversey prices $500M of senior notes offering
Sep. 16, 2021 12:20 AM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Diversey Holdings' (NASDAQ:DSEY) wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond (BC) B.V. has priced the private placement of $500M of its 4.625% Senior Notes due 2029.
- The Notes will be issued under an indenture to be entered into upon the closing of the offering, which Diversey anticipates will take place on or about September 29, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness, for general corporate matters and working capital purposes.
- Shares down 4% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $15.63.
