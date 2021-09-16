Athenex's presents data from Oral Paclitaxel + pembrolizumab Phase 1 study at ESMO 2021

Sep. 16, 2021

  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) announces data from a Phase 1 study to assess the safety, tolerability, and activity of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid malignancies.
  • The primary objective was to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and identify the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of Oral Paclitaxel in combination with pembrolizumab.
  • The dose escalation phase of the study enrolled 21 patients. Activity data were presented on 17 patients who were evaluable for a response.
  • Four patients had partial response (PR), 10 patients had stable disease (SD), and 3 patients had progressive disease. The duration on treatment ranged from 9 to 676+ days.
  • There were a total of 10 NSCLC patients enrolled, of which 8 were evaluable for response. Four patients achieved PR and four patients achieved SD.
  • MTD of the combination was not reached. The RP2D in combination with pembrolizumab was selected as Oral Paclitaxel 270 mg QD Days 1-3 for 2 weeks of a 3-week cycle.
  • The data are being presented at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2021, held from September 16 to 21.
