European stocks climb lifted by travel stocks
Sep. 16, 2021 4:01 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.44%. Shares edged higher lifted by industrials and financial stocks.
- Germany +0.65%.
- France +0.67%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.63%, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.6% to lead gains, while automakers rose 1.2%.
- On data front, Eurozone trace balance for July is due today at 10:00 am BST.
- U.S. weekly jobless figures and U.S. retail sales for August is scheduled for today at 1.30 pm BST.
- Focus will also be on European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, who is due to speak at 1200 GMT.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.31%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was was up less than a basis point at -0.30%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.78%.