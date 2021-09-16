U.K. faces winter blackouts amid Europe energy crunch
Sep. 16, 2021 4:32 AM ETNatural Gas Futures (NG1:COM)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor116 Comments
- An electricity cable mishap has raised the real possibility of electricity blackouts in the U.K. if there are any more problems with the grid this winter.
- A major cable that supplied power from France has been shut down due to a Wednesday fire and will be offline until March.
- “If anything goes wrong, we might not have anything left in the back pocket,” Tom Edwards, consultant at Cornwall Insight, which advises the government and utilities, told Bloomberg. “If a nuke trips offline or something else big, that could cause issues because we might not have anything to replace it.”
- As demand ramps up in the winter month, prices are only expected to increase, with the U.K. leaning on natural gas and renewable energy.
- Electricity prices in the U.K. surged 19% yesterday to 475 pounds ($655.50) per megawatt hour.
- Across Europe, people are facing surging energy prices as well due to a jump in natural gas.
- Low gas stockpiles, high EU carbon prices, lower LNG tanker deliveries due to Asian demand, outages and lower renewables output have all combined to push natgas up, according to Reuters.
- European natural gas prices at the Dutch TFF hub are up 250% since January.
- Yesterday, U.S. natural gas futures (NG1:COM) closed at another seven-year high, as soaring global gas prices keep demand for U.S. exports high.