Amgen's Lumakras + Vectibix shows encouraging efficacy and safety in colorectal cancer

Sep. 16, 2021 5:11 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

3d illustration of colon cancer - colon tumor
peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces the first combination study results from Phase 1b/2 CodeBreaK 101 study in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).
  • These new data show that combining Lumakras (sotorasib) with Vectibix (panitumumab) demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety.
  • Overall, the objective response rate (ORR) was 27% (confirmed and unconfirmed) among 26 patients in the efficacy analysis set.
  • The disease control rate (DCR) was 81%. ORR and DCR were secondary endpoints.
  • In the expansion cohort of sotorasib-naïve patients with refractory CRC (n=18), 33% of patients experienced a response.
  • No patients experienced dose-limiting toxicities during the 28 days following initial treatment; no Grade 4 or fatal treatment-related adverse events were observed.
  • These data are being featured during the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress.
  • In May 2021, Lumakras received FDA approval under priority review for lung cancer.
