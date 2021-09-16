FinVolution to be included in FTSE Russell Indexes
Sep. 16, 2021 5:20 AM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) announces addition to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, including the FTSE Global All Cap Index and FTSE Global Small Cap Index, effective September 17, 2021.
Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "The inclusion is also a testament to the Company's growth story and our leading position in the FinTech sector. With our relentless commitment to cutting-edge technologies, sophisticated credit risk management framework and strong execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to all shareholders through the next phase of our expansion."