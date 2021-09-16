Covid-19 testing startup Prenetics to go public via SPAC Artisan Acquisition

  • Hong Kong-based Prenetics Group Limited and SPAC Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) has signed a merger deal at an enterprise value of $1.25B with a combined equity value of approximately $1.7B.
  • Upon completion of the transaction in 4Q21 or 1Q22, the combined company securities will be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PRE".
  • Prenetics will receive proceeds of up to $459M in cash, including the contribution of up to $339M of cash currently held in Artisan's trust account, a fully committed PIPE and forward purchase agreements of $120M from Aspex, PAG, Lippo, Dragonstone, Xen Capital and others.
  • Proceeds will used to continue significant growth trajectory and will be used for strategic acquisitions, R&D, product roll out and geographic expansion into the United States, EMEA and Southeast Asia.
  • Most recently, Prenetics launched Circle HealthPod in Hong Kong, a CE-IVD point-of-care diagnostics and at-home rapid detection health monitoring system for infectious diseases.
  • Prenetics is seeking to get USA FDA EUA approval for the Circle HealthPod by Q1 2022.
  • Prenetics revenue is projected to grow at 215% Y/Y from $65M in 2020 to $205M in 2021 and $600M in 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.