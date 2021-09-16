Covid-19 testing startup Prenetics to go public via SPAC Artisan Acquisition
Sep. 16, 2021 6:19 AM ETArtisan Acquisition Corp. Units (ARTAU)ARTABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hong Kong-based Prenetics Group Limited and SPAC Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) has signed a merger deal at an enterprise value of $1.25B with a combined equity value of approximately $1.7B.
- Upon completion of the transaction in 4Q21 or 1Q22, the combined company securities will be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PRE".
- Prenetics will receive proceeds of up to $459M in cash, including the contribution of up to $339M of cash currently held in Artisan's trust account, a fully committed PIPE and forward purchase agreements of $120M from Aspex, PAG, Lippo, Dragonstone, Xen Capital and others.
- Proceeds will used to continue significant growth trajectory and will be used for strategic acquisitions, R&D, product roll out and geographic expansion into the United States, EMEA and Southeast Asia.
- Most recently, Prenetics launched Circle HealthPod in Hong Kong, a CE-IVD point-of-care diagnostics and at-home rapid detection health monitoring system for infectious diseases.
- Prenetics is seeking to get USA FDA EUA approval for the Circle HealthPod by Q1 2022.
- Prenetics revenue is projected to grow at 215% Y/Y from $65M in 2020 to $205M in 2021 and $600M in 2025.