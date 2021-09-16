Array Tech names Ken Stacherski as chief operating officer

  • Ken Stacherski, Array’s Senior Vice President of Operations, was appointed to the position of chief operations officer of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) by the Board, effective October 22, 2021.
  • Previously, Mr. Stacherski was part of Honeywell International, Inc.’s aerospace division, where he most recently served as Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain.
  • Mr. Stacherski succeeds Stuart Bolland, the current chief operations officer of the Company. Mr. Bolland resigned as an officer and employee of the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, effective October 22, 2021.
  • Mr. Bolland will assist with the transition of Mr. Stacherski. Mr. Bolland’s resignation is not the result of any material disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies or practices.
