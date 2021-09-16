Envirotech Vehicles to acquire battery manufacturer ProGreens New Energy Technology

Sep. 16, 2021 6:29 AM ETEnvirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQB:ADOM) has signed a letter of intent to purchase ProGreens New Energy Technology.
  • ProGreens is a battery manufacturer committed to the development, production, sale, and service of battery systems for innovative and high-tech companies across the globe.
  • The acquisition uniquely positions Envirotech with in-house, state-of-the-art battery manufacturing capabilities and is expected to drive significant cost synergies and reduce vehicle cost.
  • The deal represents Envirotech's longer-term strategy's key step toward becoming a fully integrated manufacturer of small to medium sized electric trucks.
  • Completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by Envirotech Vehicles' board and third-party approvals.
