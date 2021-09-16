UTStarcom signs strategic cooperation pact with Zhongrui Technology
Sep. 16, 2021 6:38 AM ETUTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Comservice Zhongrui Technology on September 8 with initial focus on the blockchain and 5G access/IoT devices and applications.
- The strategic cooperation between the two companies will focus on the development and production of software and hardware products of UTStarcom and Zhongrui Technology in the fields of blockchain, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G + Industrial Internet, information security and others.
- The cooperation agreement creates a foundation for comprehensive cooperation of the two companies in related technologies, as well as in product marketing and sales.
- Zhongrui Technology is a state-owned enterprise established in 1982 and affiliated to China Communications Services.
- Shares are up 22.31% PM.