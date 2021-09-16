UTStarcom signs strategic cooperation pact with Zhongrui Technology

Sep. 16, 2021 6:38 AM ETUTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Wireless communication network concept.Panorama of Modern City
onlyyouqj/iStock via Getty Images

  • UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Comservice Zhongrui Technology on September 8 with initial focus on the blockchain and 5G access/IoT devices and applications.
  • The strategic cooperation between the two companies will focus on the development and production of software and hardware products of UTStarcom and Zhongrui Technology in the fields of blockchain, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, 5G + Industrial Internet, information security and others.
  • The cooperation agreement creates a foundation for comprehensive cooperation of the two companies in related technologies, as well as in product marketing and sales.
  • Zhongrui Technology is a state-owned enterprise established in 1982 and affiliated to China Communications Services.
  • Shares are up 22.31% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.