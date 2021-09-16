Silverback Therapeutics slips after updating data from solid tumor study

Sep. 16, 2021 6:52 AM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Decrease in dollar value concept, golden dollar sign with a declining arrow, 3d illustration
DEVASHISH_RAWAT/iStock via Getty Images

  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) has lost ~13.9% in the pre-market after the company’s updated data from an early-stage clinical study of SBT6050 as monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a group of patients with solid tumors.
  • Per the data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, the Phase 1/1b study, involving 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, had 18 evaluable subjects, as of August 01, 2021.
  • Only one patient with HER2 IHC 2+ NSCLC had a confirmed partial response (-55% per RECIST 1.1 criteria), while the stable disease was observed in seven patients, the company said.
  • Most adverse reactions were at the level of Grade 1 or 2 without any Grade 4 or higher related adverse events.
  • Dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) such as Grade 3 hypotension and injection site reaction were seen at higher dose levels. No Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) > Grade 2 was observed at any dose level, according to the company.
  • A conference call on results is scheduled for September 16 at 6:30 AM ET.
  • The data released on Monday ahead of the medical meeting indicated that as of April 04, only one patient had a partial response, and three had stable disease.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) has shed more than 60% in value in the year so far following an IPO in December that sought to raise $241.5 million in gross proceeds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.