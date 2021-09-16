Silverback Therapeutics slips after updating data from solid tumor study
Sep. 16, 2021 6:52 AM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) has lost ~13.9% in the pre-market after the company’s updated data from an early-stage clinical study of SBT6050 as monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a group of patients with solid tumors.
- Per the data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, the Phase 1/1b study, involving 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors, had 18 evaluable subjects, as of August 01, 2021.
- Only one patient with HER2 IHC 2+ NSCLC had a confirmed partial response (-55% per RECIST 1.1 criteria), while the stable disease was observed in seven patients, the company said.
- Most adverse reactions were at the level of Grade 1 or 2 without any Grade 4 or higher related adverse events.
- Dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) such as Grade 3 hypotension and injection site reaction were seen at higher dose levels. No Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) > Grade 2 was observed at any dose level, according to the company.
- A conference call on results is scheduled for September 16 at 6:30 AM ET.
- The data released on Monday ahead of the medical meeting indicated that as of April 04, only one patient had a partial response, and three had stable disease.
- Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) has shed more than 60% in value in the year so far following an IPO in December that sought to raise $241.5 million in gross proceeds.