Avis Budget gains after BofA points to extended period of overearning
Sep. 16, 2021 7:02 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Avis Budget GRoup (NASDAQ:CAR) is on watch after Bank of America moves to a Buy rating on the car rental stock.
- The firm's positive rating on Avis reflects its view that many of the macro factors driving "overearning" by the company in 2021 will likely persist well into 2022. In particular, BofA points to incoming vehicle supply and tight average fleet, elevated revenue per day from the ongoing supply/demand imbalance, and moderated per unit fleet cost from elevated used vehicle pricing. The expectation is that 2022 estimates will see upward revisions and the share price will get a boost.
- Shares of CAR are up 2.00% premarket to $91.80.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Avis Budget (CAR) is Very Bullish.