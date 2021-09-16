Canada Goose establishes automatic share purchase plan through NCIB program
Sep. 16, 2021 7:06 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announces an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) to facilitate repurchases of its common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid (NCIB).
- The ASPP will allow the designated broker to purchase up to 5,943,239 of its subordinate voting shares until the expiry of the NCIB on August 19, 2022.
- Canada Goose has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective August 20, 2021.
- This represents ~10% of the public float of 59,432,395 subordinate voting shares as at August 6, 2021.
- All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.
- As of the date hereof, the company has purchased 2,815,348 Shares under the NCIB.