Canada Goose establishes automatic share purchase plan through NCIB program

Sep. 16, 2021 7:06 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announces an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) to facilitate repurchases of its common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid (NCIB).
  • The ASPP will allow the designated broker to purchase up to 5,943,239 of its subordinate voting shares until the expiry of the NCIB on August 19, 2022.
  • Canada Goose has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective August 20, 2021.
  • This represents ~10% of the public float of 59,432,395 subordinate voting shares as at August 6, 2021.
  • All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB.
  • As of the date hereof, the company has purchased 2,815,348 Shares under the NCIB.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.