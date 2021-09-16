Axsome Therapeutics initiates late-stage AXS-12 trial in narcolepsy

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has enrolled the first patient in Phase 3 SYMPHONY trial of AXS-12, an oral potent, and highly selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in patients with narcolepsy.
  • Topline results are anticipated in H1 2023.
  • Approx. 90 patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to treatment with AXS-12 or placebo for 5 weeks.
  • The primary endpoint will be the frequency of cataplexy attacks. Other symptoms of narcolepsy as well as safety will be assessed throughout the study.
  • If successfully developed, AXS-12 may address multiple symptoms of this debilitating condition.
  • Narcolepsy is a serious and debilitating neurological condition that causes dysregulation of the sleep-wake cycle and is characterized clinically by excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, hypnagogic hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and disrupted nocturnal sleep.
