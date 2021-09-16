DoorDash rallies after BofA says total addressable market is getting bigger and bigger
Sep. 16, 2021 7:31 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Bank of America moves to a Buy rating on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) after having it set at Neutral. The firm sees an even larger total addressable market for DoorDash across a new and broader industry framework across Restaurant, Grocery/Convenience/Alcohol, and non-food retail categories.
- Analyst Michael McGovern: "We see upside to 2021 estimates and a robust 5-year growth opportunity driven by the rapid shift of local commerce to delivery via mobile apps. We expect non-restaurant ordering to help mitigate much of the post-pandemic drop in restaurant ordering, with numerous new partnerships underscoring DoorDash’s strong position in the sector. From 2021 to 2026, we expect Online penetration of Grocery, Convenience, and Alcohol spending to increase from 8% in ’21 to 16%, and expect non-Food applicable retail to increase from 2% to 10%."
- Key investment highlights on DoorDash (DASH) identified by BofA include continuing market share gains and unit economics advantage vs. peers, and catalysts including new partnerships and international expansion. BofA assigns a price objective of $225 to DASH.
- Shares of DoorDash are up 2.82% premarket to $215.77.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on DASH: 12 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 10 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.