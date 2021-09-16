Phio Pharma jumps 18% after mPH-3861 showed durable and systemic anti-tumor immune response

Sep. 16, 2021 7:40 AM ETPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments

  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announces results of a new study showing that local treatment in vivo with Intasyl can cure tumors and generate systemic tumor immunity that is both durable and tumor specific.
  • Shares up 17.8% premarket at $2.32.
  • In the study, subcutaneous Hepa1-6 tumors in mice were treated with a murine version of dual targeting Intasyl PH-3861 (mPH-3861) at low doses that are suboptimal for a single agent targeting either PD-1 or BRD4 alone.
  • The results show that up to 83% of the animals treated with PH-3861 had a complete response when treated at low doses, namely doses suboptimal for monotherapy.
  • Moreover, this treatment induced a durable and specific systemic anti-tumor immune response, without requiring further treatment.
  • These data were presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress.
