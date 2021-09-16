Electric Last Mile Solutions opens new operations center in Shanghai
Sep. 16, 2021
- Commercial electric vehicle (EV) company Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) has opened a new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China.
- The new facility, to be overseen by ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu, will serve as a hub for supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management and quality functions. The Shanghai team will work closely with ELMS’ suppliers and be fully integrated with the firm's global headquarters in Troy, Michigan.
- James Taylor, ELMS CEO, said, "Combined with our global team in Michigan, APOC will allow ELMS to improve supplier engagement, increase our speed to market and efficiently execute our unique business plan. To support our aggressive growth plans, we fully expect APOC to exceed 100 employees by the end of the year."
- In other news, ELMS will begin production of its Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV later this month at its Mishawaka, Indiana production facility.
- ELMS +3.01% pre-market