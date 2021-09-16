Macau stocks clipped at JPMorgan as firm says look to the U.S.
Sep. 16, 2021 7:46 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), WYNN, MLCOBYD, RRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor49 Comments
- J.P. Morgan turns cautious on the Macau sector after the local government announced plans to tighten casino oversight. The firm thinks the development could have potential implications on gaming patron spending tallies and reduce the ability of casino operators to repatriate Macau free cash flow back to the U.S.
- What does that mean for Macau-focused casino stocks? "We think the totality of this uncertainty translates, at least in the near term, to lower (much lower) multiples than the 13-15x EBITDA we and investors have historically ascribed," warn analyst Joseph Greff and team.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are all lowered to a Neutral rating from Overweight. J.P. Morgan says it prefers domestic regional/Las Vegas Locals casino operators like Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in the near term for their positive fundamental profile, growth trajectory, strong free cash flow, and potentially increased capital return.
- In premarket action, LVS is down another 2.02% and MLCO is off 1.75%. WYNN is 1.52% lower.
- Read yesterday's roundup of casino sector news including sweeping coverage from Wells Fargo.