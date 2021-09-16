Repligen acquires Avitide in cash and stock deal of $150M

Sep. 16, 2021 7:47 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has acquired privately-held Avitide for approximately $150M, comprised of $75M in cash and $75M in common stock in addition to performance-based earnout payments over the next three years.
  • Avitide is a chromatography developer with diverse affinity ligand libraries and best-in-class ligand-to-resin development timelines.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed during the third 3Q21.
  • Repligen intends to fund the transaction by using its cash on hand, which totaled approximately $734M at June 30, 2021.
  • Avitide is expected to contribute approximately $10M in revenue in 2022 and be accretive to Repligen’s adjusted earnings per share in 2023.
