Biogen announces mixed results from a mid-stage pain study
Sep. 16, 2021 7:54 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- According to the topline results disclosed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), its Phase 2 trial for non-opioid investigational oral therapy vixotrigine (BIIB074) had mixed outcomes in small fiber neuropathy (SFN).
- Based on the change from baseline to week 12 of the double-blind period, the CONVEY study for 200 mg twice daily arm met its primary endpoint in mean average daily pain (ADP) score.
- All participants in the study underwent an open-label portion receiving the higher dose (350 mg twice daily) before the double-blind portion.
- The 350 mg twice daily arm did not meet the primary endpoint of mean change in ADP at week 12, the company said.
- However, it met statistical significance in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) at week 12, which the company identified as an important self-reported measure of a patient’s overall improvement. SFN is a condition characterized by severe pain that begins in the feet and hand.
- Both doses were well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previous studies of vixotrigine. The majority of adverse events in the study were mild or moderate in severity.
- The company plans to further evaluate CONVEY study data and complete an early-stage trial for future steps of vixotrigine’s therapeutic development. The detailed results will be submitted in a future scientific forum.
Biogen (BIIB) scored a major win in June with the FDA approval of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.