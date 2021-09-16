Biogen announces mixed results from a mid-stage pain study

Sep. 16, 2021

  • According to the topline results disclosed by Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), its Phase 2 trial for non-opioid investigational oral therapy vixotrigine (BIIB074) had mixed outcomes in small fiber neuropathy (SFN).
  • Based on the change from baseline to week 12 of the double-blind period, the CONVEY study for 200 mg twice daily arm met its primary endpoint in mean average daily pain (ADP) score.
  • All participants in the study underwent an open-label portion receiving the higher dose (350 mg twice daily) before the double-blind portion.
  • The 350 mg twice daily arm did not meet the primary endpoint of mean change in ADP at week 12, the company said.
  • However, it met statistical significance in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC) at week 12, which the company identified as an important self-reported measure of a patient’s overall improvement. SFN is a condition characterized by severe pain that begins in the feet and hand.
  • Both doses were well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previous studies of vixotrigine. The majority of adverse events in the study were mild or moderate in severity.
  • The company plans to further evaluate CONVEY study data and complete an early-stage trial for future steps of vixotrigine’s therapeutic development. The detailed results will be submitted in a future scientific forum.

  • Biogen (BIIB) scored a major win in June with the FDA approval of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

