Rio Tinto to dispute new Australian tax penalty
Sep. 16, 2021
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -2.4% pre-market after saying it plans to appeal a penalty of A$352M (US$258M) levied by the Australian Tax Office related to borrowings used to pay an intragroup dividend in 2015.
- "Borrowing to fund the payment of a dividend is a normal commercial practice," the company says. "Rio Tinto is confident of its position and will dispute the assessments."
- Rio says it has paid 50% of the primary tax up-front - which was reduced to ~A$27M from A$47M - as part of the objections process.
