Rio Tinto to dispute new Australian tax penalty

Sep. 16, 2021 7:57 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Train loading iron ore, Pilbara, Australia
BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -2.4% pre-market after saying it plans to appeal a penalty of A$352M (US$258M) levied by the Australian Tax Office related to borrowings used to pay an intragroup dividend in 2015.
  • "Borrowing to fund the payment of a dividend is a normal commercial practice," the company says. "Rio Tinto is confident of its position and will dispute the assessments."
  • Rio says it has paid 50% of the primary tax up-front - which was reduced to ~A$27M from A$47M - as part of the objections process.
  • "Several factors are artificially suppressing Rio shares, opening an opportunity for above-average returns," Bashar Issa writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
