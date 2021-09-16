Laureate Education soars after throwing off cash to shareholders
Sep. 16, 2021 8:14 AM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is positive on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) after the company showed off its cash generation potential to investors.
- Analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan: "Divestitures were successfully completed at accretive multiples, the debt has been paid and now Laureate is distributing the remaining cash to shareholders. This will leave Laureate with a much simpler, easy-to-run operation in two countries (Mexico and Peru) where it operates a high-quality, profitable business and has healthy market dynamics, generating ~5% FCF every year and providing scope for multiple re-rating."
- Looking ahead, Morgan Stanley thinks Laureate could opportunistically wait two to four years to divest the Mexico-Peru assets at post-COVID multiples or a new political cycle in the region.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Laureate and price target of $20.40.
- Shares of Laureate Education (LAUR) are up 9.67% premarket to $18.60 (52-week high) after the dividend announcement.