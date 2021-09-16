Cree transfers stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq; new ticker symbol ‘WOLF'

  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from The Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • The Company expects to begin trading as NYSE-listed Company at the market open on October 4, 2021, under the new ticker symbol ‘WOLF.’
  • The Company will continue to trade its common stock on the Nasdaq until the close of the market on October 1, 2021.
  • The Company will also change its corporate name from Cree, Inc. to Wolfspeed, Inc., effective October 4, 2021.
